VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/9/2026

Monday, November 9, 2026

7:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:49 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Yoh in Hoaglin Township for a report of an Amazon delivery truck hitting the garage door, causing damage.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a report of a commercial ice box being damaged.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of heavy smoke. It was found to be a controlled burn.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a report of a structure fire on Lombard Road in Mercer County.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of reckless driving.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brooks Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and Van Wert Fire, responded to a residence on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a barn fire.

5:58 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies met with a citizen regarding a report of harassment that had taken place in the Village of Convoy.

11:36 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.