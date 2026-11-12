Church offering free Thanksgiving dinner

VW independent staff

For those who are homeless, alone, or just in need of a helping hand, a free community Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, at the Trinity Friends Church Family Life Center, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert. It’s considered a traditional Thankgiving dinner with turkey, ham and all of the trimmings.

It’s dine-in or carry out and transportation is available for those in need. Delivery within the immediate Van Wert area is also available. For transportation or delivery, simply contact the church office at 419.238.2788 by 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 25.

If anyone would like to volunteer, contact the church office. Volunteers are not required to stay the entire time.