Nearly 200 local deer-car crashes reported

VW independent staff

As noted in a story earlier this week, Van Wert County is no stranger to car vs. deer crashes.

The latest numbers provided by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office show deputies have handled 127 car-deer crashes so far this year. Through November 2, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has handled 66 car-deer crashes. However, that number includes Paulding County, which is also covered by the Van Wert patrol post.

Drivers are reminded to be extra careful around dawn and dusk, remember to brake, but not swerve.