VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/10/2026

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

12:14 a.m. – Deputies, along with Mendon Fire, Middle Point Fire, Ohio City Fire, Spencerville Fire, and CERT, responded to a report of a house fire on Elgin Street in the Village of Elgin.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of four stray dogs.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Poe Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog that was possibly injured. Deputies located the dog and transported it to the Humane Shelter.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident regarding a complaint of her dog being attacked on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies, along with Scott EMS and Van Wert EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township. A 2018 Ford 250 driven by Patrick Taylor of Middle Point ran off the left side of the roadway on US 224. It continued to coast through the field and onto the back property of 13999 US 224 before striking a parked trailer, damaging the vehicle and trailer. Taylor proceeded to drive to the open driveway before coming to a stop. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of a subject trespassing.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to check the welfare of a resident.

3:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies, along with Scott EMS, responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a possible overdose of medications.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.