VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/11/2026

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured dog.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a low-hanging utility line.

12:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of harassment.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to issue a kill slip for a deer.

1319 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of a stray dog. The dog was transported to the Humane Society.

5:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a subject who was disoriented.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Drury Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint regarding vandalism.

11:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Cory Rager, 31, of Paulding attempted to turn from U.S. 30 onto John Brown Road, driving into the median. No injuries were reported.

11:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who fell and has low blood pressure.