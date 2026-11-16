Van Wert Police blotter 11/8-11/14/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 8 – a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of N. Race St.

Monday, November 9 – a weapons violation was reported in the 1200 block of Sunrise Court. The incident remains under investigation.

Monday, November 9 – fraud was reported in the 700 block of Liberty St.

Monday, November 9 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, November 10 – arrested Philisha Martinez for assault in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, November 10 – an assault was reported in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Tuesday, November 10 – officers took a report for an assault in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, November 10 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, November 11 – arrested Ryan L. Schaadt, 41, for criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, November 11 – a theft report was taken in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, November 11 – officres were assigned to assist EMS in the 100 block of E. First St.

Thursday, November 12 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, November 12 – arrested Alan Stant in the 600 block of N. Market St. on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, November 12 – arrested Nathan D. Johnson, 46, in the 800 block of N. Washington St. on an active warrant from Lima Municipal Court.

Friday, November 13 – the police department was informed of a school bus violation which occurred the day before on Woodland Ave. near Sibley St. A citation was issued.

Friday, November 13 – a hit-skip accident was reported in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, November 13 – officers assisted a man in distress while in the 500 block of E. Central Ave.

Friday, November 13 – arrested Noah Alan Smith, 22, for domestic violence in the 700 block of High St.

Saturday, November 14 – a two vehicle non-injury crash occurred in the 100 block of Towne Center Blvd. One driver was checked by EMS but refused transport.