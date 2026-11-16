VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/13/2026

Friday, November 13, 2026

6:42 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

7:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:58 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who previously fell and is disoriented.

10:16 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township for an active smoke alarm.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott regarding a complaint of harassment.

11:07 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lewis Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with leg pain.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Haley Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of 4 dogs locked in a vehicle.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of broken glass in the road.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a mental crisis.

2:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject not responding appropriately.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a possible car fire. Deputies located a disabled vehicle, and a wrecker was sent to assist.

6:18 p..m. – Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a possible theft on Bergner Road in Union Township.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township regarding drugs that had been located.