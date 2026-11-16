VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/13/2026
Friday, November 13, 2026
6:42 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.
7:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:58 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who previously fell and is disoriented.
10:16 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township for an active smoke alarm.
10:36 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott regarding a complaint of harassment.
11:07 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lewis Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with leg pain.
11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Haley Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.
11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of 4 dogs locked in a vehicle.
12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of broken glass in the road.
1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:25 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a mental crisis.
2:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject not responding appropriately.
3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a possible car fire. Deputies located a disabled vehicle, and a wrecker was sent to assist.
6:18 p..m. – Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a possible theft on Bergner Road in Union Township.
6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.
7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township regarding drugs that had been located.
POSTED: 11/16/26 at 7:41 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement