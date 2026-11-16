VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/14/2026

Saturday, November 14, 2026

6:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a raccoon.

9:47 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of mailbox damage.

10:56 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who fell.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident regarding a complaint of harassment that had occurred in the Village of Middle Point.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of two stray dogs.

2:10 p.m. Deputies responded to a residence on South Clay Street in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pratt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

6:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Elgin to check the welfare of a resident.

9:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Libert Union Road in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a dispute between neighbors.