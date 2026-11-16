VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/14/2026
Saturday, November 14, 2026
6:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a raccoon.
9:47 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of mailbox damage.
10:56 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who fell.
1:10 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident regarding a complaint of harassment that had occurred in the Village of Middle Point.
1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of two stray dogs.
2:10 p.m. Deputies responded to a residence on South Clay Street in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.
3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pratt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.
6:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Elgin to check the welfare of a resident.
9:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Libert Union Road in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.
9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a dispute between neighbors.
POSTED: 11/16/26 at 4:39 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement