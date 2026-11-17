Delphos Police blotter 11/9-11/15/2026

Delphos Police

On 11-09-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 800 block of Skinner St., who reported having a dispute with a neighbor. She told officers that her neighbor was provoking his dog to attack cats in the area.

On 11-09-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 1400 block of S. Clay St. in reference to a possible theft incident. The female told officers that a delivery was made to her address and her cat came up missing when the driver left.

On 11-09-2026 – officers were sent to the intersection of E. 5th St. and Fort Jennings Rd. to investigate a minor crash involving a car and a semi-tractor-trailer.

On 11-10-2026 – officers were dispatched to speak with a female who had possibly been assaulted during a domestic disturbance at her residence.

On 11-10-2026 – officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Skinner St. after a female called to report that her ex-boyfriend was attempting to enter her residence.

On 11-10-2026 – officers were sent to the 200 block of Holland Ave. for a domestic disturbance. After investigating the incident, officers found probable cause to arrest a male, Jackson Frazier, 22, of Delphos, for causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family member.

On 11-11-2026 – officers were advised of a male and female having an altercation inside of a vehicle. The vehicle and couple were located in a parking lot in the 1900 block of E. 5th St. Both stated that they were just arguing and did not need any further assistance from law enforcement.

On 11-11-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. State St. for a domestic violence call. Officers arrived and spoke with a male and two females. After investigating the incident, officers found probable cause to arrest the male, Sean Hart, 31, of Delphos, for domestic violence.

On 11-12-2026 – officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of E. 7th St. for a dog barking complaint. The male reporting the incident stated that it is an ongoing issue.

On 11-12-2026 – officers were asked to check for a missing elderly male who had been at a business on W. 5th St, in Delphos. Officers checked the business and surrounding areas but did not locate the male.

On 11-13-2026 – officers were sent to the 200 block of W. 5th St. to investigate the activation of an alarm at a business.

On 11-13-2026 – officers spoke with a female who reported her juvenile daughter as a runaway. Officers began searching multiple areas and entered the juvenile into a law enforcement database as missing. Officers were advised a short time later that the juvenile did return home.

On 11-14-2026 – officers were sent to the 24000 block of W. Lincoln Highway for a civil dispute between neighbors involving the location of security cameras.

On 11-14-2026 – officers were dispatched to speak with a male in the 800 block of N. Main St. who reported that his vehicle was missing. The male believed that his vehicle had been taken and used on other occasions without his knowledge. Officers did locate the missing vehicle and determined the suspects. The case will be reviewed for criminal charges.

On 11-15-2026 –a male called from the 800 block of Skinner St. to report that damage was done to his vehicle. Officers arrived and found that the male’s tires had been slashed.

On 11-15-2026 – officers spoke with a male in the 400 block of S. Canal St, who reported a theft. The male told officers that his ex-roommate had entered his residence to collect property. The male stated that his ex-roommate took items that did not belong to him.