VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/15/2026

Sunday, November 15, 2026

12:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Central and Jefferson Streets in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a possible fight. No incident was located.

1:11 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire, responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of a garage fire. Van Wert Fire, Delphos Fire, and Grover Hill Fire were dispatched to respond with tankers.

5:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pratt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Tyreal Michael Brought, 22, of Van Wert, was released with a summons to appear after paying bond.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

7:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. E Say My, 23, of Ohio City, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:38 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.