VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/16/2026

Monday, November 16, 2026

12:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a storage unit being broken into and damaged.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a mailbox being damaged.

1:28 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a vehicle being damaged.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of a low-hanging utility line.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of abuse.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a fourth degree felony charge of arson. Garrett Joseph Kenneth Brown, 31, of Willshire, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a juvenile being bitten by a dog.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a resident.

11:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of vandalism.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.