Law Enforcement 11/9/2021

Van Wert Police

November 1 – Michael A. Dunn, 34, of Latty, was arrested for criminal mischief, public indecency and disorderly conduct, after an incident in the 500 block of North Washington St.

November 3 – Lyndell Ramos, 35, of Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant out of Paulding County.

November 4 – Gondor Venia, 19, of Van Wert, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Defiance.

November 4 – Van Wert police received a report of a theft from a South Walnut Street business. The theft is under investigation.

November 5 – Stephen V. Barnhart, 27, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Market Street.

November 5 – Brenda Jean Ruposky, 53, of Van Wert, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

November 5 – Daniel C. Vibbert, no age given, was arrested on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

November 7 – Camron Burkhead, 25, of Van Wert, was arrested for burglary after an incident in the 100 block of Fox Road.

November 7 – Frank Bill, 66, of Van Wert, was arrested for OVI after an incident at Burt Street and Kear Road.