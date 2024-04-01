VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/29/2024

Friday, March 29, 2024

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two stray dogs.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 49 in the Village of Wren on a complaint of vehicles not following the posted detour.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Pleasant Township to deliver a message.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dealey Drive in the Village of Convoy attempting to locate a missing juvenile from Allen County Indiana.

11:22 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Fifth-Degree Felony Charge of Nonsupport of Dependents. Christopher Allen Cummings age 55 of Cleveland is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:47 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a location on Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a field fire.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist with an unruly juvenile.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a stray dog that had killed a chicken.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a report of drug paraphernalia that was found in the roadway.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township on a complaint of animal carcasses that had been dumped.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township on a report of reckless driving.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavette Road in Tully Township on a complaint of an unwanted person at the property.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Jackson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Road in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Emerson Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.