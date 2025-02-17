More information sought ahead of athletic upgrades

Crestview Board of Education President Brad Perrott reads aloud from the agenda during Monday night’s school board meeting while Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf listens. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A brief discussion was held on proposed upgrades to Crestview’s athletic facilities and more discussion will be held, after Treasurer Ashley Whetsel said she’s not comfortable with the projected $10 million price tag until some questions are answered.

During Monday night’s Crestview Local Schools Board of Education meeting, Whetsel said she’ll feel more comfortable once there are clear answers about the state’s biennium budget and Fair School Funding, the status of the U.S. Department of Education and local contract negotiations.

“Several of these things will be finalized before the end of the summer so perhaps we wait a little bit,” she said.

The board is considering the use of Certificates of Participation (COPs) program to finance the renovations and upgrades (see story here). A March work session is likely to be scheduled to discuss the matter further.

The board accepted several resignations, including Sue Speaks, cook; Beth Scheiner, transportation administrative assistant/EMT support; Kimberly Carr, school nurse; Hannah White, kindergarten teacher; Sarah Wells, middle school/high school vocal music teacher, and Sara Miller, paraprofessional. Miller was then approved for an 83 day administrative contract as transportation administrative assistant. Lillie Rosebrock was approved as middle school track and field coach, while Morgan Hicks and Danica Hicks were approved as volunteer coaches with the middle school softball program.

The board also approved an overnight trip for the FFA to Columbus April 30-May 2, and approved membership in the OHSAA for the 2025-2026 school year.

It was announced that the board will consider public input regarding the proposed 2026-2027 school year calendar through April 17. The board will then take action on the recommended school calendar at the April meeting.

A public session will be held at the March board meeting to consider public input regarding the re-employment of Jeff Bagley, Jim Wharton, Judy Perrott and Owen Pugh, who are retire-rehire employees.

Crestview Local Schools will offer district parents the opportunity to provide recommendations and/or suggestions for special educational programs and services. Interested parents in the district can meet with Amy Eickholt, Program Services Director, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, in the elementary conference room or by scheduling an appointment.

In other business, the board accepted with thanks a $1,461.10 donation from the Joseph Wolph Foundation for music education (see story here), and $742.57 from the Morgan L. Fortney and Mary L. Fortney Memorial Fund for a senior scholarship.

The board heard a brief presentation by Brett Latman, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, on the resident educator program.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the multi-purpose room.