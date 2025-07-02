No parade but Holiday at Home and fireworks show on

Van Wert’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. Friday. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A reminder there will be no Independence Day parade in downtown Van Wert on Friday. The decision was confirmed in mid-June and was first reported by the VW independent (see full story here).

“The American Legion is not doing a parade this year,” a Post 178 official said in an email response inquiring about the parade. “Unfortunately we don’t have enough help to do it. We are sorry for this inconvenience.”

It was later confirmed the July 4 parade will return in 2026. Navy Club Ship 726 Commander Ken Myers said the club plans to bring back the annual parade next year. Navy Club Ship 726 is made up of sailors, Marines and Merchant Marines, and Ken Myers, who previously served as Post 178 commander, said planning for 2026 is already in the early stages (see full story here).

While the parade is on a one-year hiatus, other popular and free events will go on as planned on Friday.

The Van Wert County Historical Society’s Holiday at Home will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical Society, 602. N. Washington St.

The annual event will feature music, vendors and kids activities, face painting by the Church on the Horizon, balloon animals and fliers, and drone demonstrations. All museum buildings will be open for exploring and museum trustees will be selling Sycamore ice cream.

In addition, VFW Auxiliary Post 5803 will be serving shredded chicken sandwiches, coney dogs, chips, water and pop.

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band, under the direction of Richard Sherrick is scheduled to perform at 12 p.m. Friday, followed by music by Scott Turner at 1 p.m.

Things will get started bright and early on July 4 with the annual Firecracker Bike Tour, which will begin at Jubilee Park. The event will be held rain or shine and registration will start at 6:30 a.m.

Those attending Holiday at Home will be able to learn about the Historical Society’s planned expansion project. The VWCHS is planning on adding a new building to the campus. It will house a local history and genealogy research center, a new display room, a large common space and items from the Faces of Little Bighorn collections.

This Friday’s installment of the Feel Good Fridays concert series will feature The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals. The group takes Disney songs and transforms them with rock and pop flair. Each hit gets a high-energy remix. The free performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert.

Despite at least one fake Facebook account claiming otherwise, the City of Van Wert’s annual fireworks display, provided by the Van Wert County Foundation, will begin at 10 p.m. July 4, at Van Wert High School on Ohio 118. Those attending should not bring fireworks, sparklers or alcohol onto school property.