Board of Elections meets to certify election night results

The Van Wert County Board of Elections met last Thursday to certify the results of the November 4 general election. While some of the nights changed slightly, the outcome remained the same. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Local results from the November 4 general election are now official.

As required by law, the Van Wert County Board of Elections met last Thursday to review and certify the results. While there were minor changes in numbers in some races and issues due to absentee ballots and provisional ballots, those changes did not affect the outcome of anything on the ballot in Van Wert County.

In the race for three Van Wert City Council at-large seats, election night totals showed incumbent Jana Ringwald was the top vote-getter (1,039), followed by challengers Dewaine Johnson (924), Hall Block (812), and Kirby Kelly (584), and incumbent Judy Bowers (554). Official certified totals provided by Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson show each of the candidates gained a handful of extra votes. Ringwald finished with 1,048 votes, followed by Johnson (929) and Block (818), who each won a seat. Kelly officially finished with 587 votes and Bowers with 560 votes.

Certified vote totals remained the same as election night results in the race for Middle Point Village Council. Tonya Hoghe (70 votes), Lisa Merkle (67 votes), Toni Wisher (57 votes) and Adam Blockberger (56) were elected, while Shane Shugart finished with 44 votes.

Vote totals remained unchanged in the Venedocia mayoral race, with Vernon Hobbs defeating P.J. Burnett 26-17.

Numbers changed slightly in the Crestview school board race but like other races, the outcome remained the same, as all three incumbents won re-election. Nan Grace picked up one additional vote (713), while Brad Perrott finished with 606 votes, the same as his election night total. Lori Bittner gained one extra vote (586), while challenger John Dowler’s total remained the same, 427.

Vote totals in the Harrison Township trustee race were unchanged during the certification process. Incumbents Dustin K. Figley (200 votes) and John Staten (161) won re-election, while challenger James W. Kitson finished with 114 votes. That was also the case in the Willshire Township trustee race where incumbents Bradley E. Michaud (160 votes) and Randy D. Oechsle (142 votes) were re-elected, while challenger Adam M. Schumm finished with 103 votes.

All 15 local issues were approved by voters, most by a substantial margin, negating any and all minor changes.

