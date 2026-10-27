City council hears funding requests, other information

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While data center talk took up the majority of Monday night’s two hour meeting of Van Wert City Council, there was dicussion of other topics and other matters that were tended to.

After the data center discussion (see story here), Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Brent Stevens made a formal request for $80,000 in city funding in 2027. The amount is the same the city has given in previous years.

Van Wert County Regional Airport Board President Andrew Davis also made a funding request for next year. The $50,000 request is $10,000 more than last year. Council members agreed to the request and the increase. It was also noted the Van Wert County Commissioners approved an identical request.

An ordinance concerning private wells within the city limits was scheduled for its third and final reading but it was tabled at the request of Councilman At–Large Dwayne Johnson. He stated he wants to do more research before a final vote.

An ordinance that would allow Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to live just outside the city limits had its second reading, along with an ordinance that revises the city’s existing solicitor laws.

Council members also heard the first reading of amended noise ordinances. One deals with traffic noise and the other is general noise. Both are expected to have two more readings.

During his report, Fleming said this year’s leaf pickup schedule is set (click here), and he said work on the Blaine St.

“As usual, have the bags out at the beginning of each week in biodegradable bags and we’ll get them picked up,” he said.

Fleming also said the manhole adjustment project along Washington St. is complete and he said the Blaine St. sanitary sewer project is underway.

“Expect Blaine St. generally to be closed at the construction area,” he said. “We’re working north to south so it’s kind of down by Bonnewitz. There will be several months of aggravation to get around there.”

Another THM notice will be included in the city’s next water bills. Fleming explained that levels just exceeded the limit. He added that work to correct the problem will begin soon.

“Contracts have been signed and work will commence very soon on the THM project so we can get those numbers down,” he stated.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.