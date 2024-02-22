VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/21/2024

Wednesday February 21, 2024

2:11 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area of Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having chest pain.

6:57 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. Click here for more details.

7:21 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

7:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of a fire in the area.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies served a search warrant at a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. Van Wert Police assisted. More details can be found here.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded resident from the City of Van Wert to a residence in Jackson Township.

3:48 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that had fallen.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.